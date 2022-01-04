The Transcontinental
Rough sleepers quarantining in tent village

Aidan Curtis
Aidan Curtis
Updated November 28 2022 - 7:29am, first published January 4 2022 - 5:17pm
JAB: SA Health encourage people to get vaccinated to reduce the risk of serious COVID. Photo: Shutterstock

SA Health, in partnership with local help services, has established a quarantine facility for rough sleepers at the Chinnery Park Oval.

