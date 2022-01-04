Rough sleepers quarantining in tent village

SA Health, in partnership with local help services, has established a quarantine facility for rough sleepers at the Chinnery Park Oval.
This will see vulnerable persons quarantined in tents to help stop the spread while being provided with shelter and supplies to see them through the quarantine period.
"The facility will allow those identified as close contacts to quarantine away from others, in accordance with health advice," SA Health said.
"SA Health will provide all essentials, as well as health and cultural support, in partnership between SA Health, SA Housing, SAPOL, Pika Wiya Aboriginal Heath service, Port Augusta town council and NGO service providers."
SA Health added that they have partnered with Pika Wiya to increase testing at their main clinic and in the Davenport community to help SA Pathology.
"Vaccination remains our most effective defence against COVID-19 and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect yourself and your community, and to have the important booster dose if it has been more than four months since your second vaccination," they said.
"We encourage anyone who is feeling sick with fever or chills, coughing, tiredness, trouble breathing, sore throat, runny nose or loss of taste or smell, to please get tested immediately."
Mayor Brett Benbow said he understood it was a tough situation, but he was pleased with the response he was seeing from the Port Augusta community.
"I have been driving around town, people have been following the processes by wearing their masks and staying at home when they can," he said.
"I know we are in a situation we do not want to be in, but we just need to stay calm and work through this.
"Stay home, stay safe, follow the rules as we did before and we will work through this as best we can."
Port Augusta was dealing with approximately 30 COVID cases according to Mr Benbow, with some cases linked to the West Augusta Football Club gym at the time of writing.
The SA Health Heatmap lists 57 active cases in the Port Augusta region.
