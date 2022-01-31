news, local-news,

The Port Augusta community will be given the chance to enjoy a couple of nights of musical fun as the Fringe sends shows on the road. Lea Memorial Theatre is set to host both A Case of You: The Music of Joni Mitchell and VHS the Video Hits Show in March as a part of the annual arts festival. Adelaide-based musician Deborah Brennan, who wrote and stars in A Case of You, said her relationship with Joni Mitchell's music is part of why she decided to take the show on tour. "There is the whole free-spirited aspect of the way she describes travel and the way she uses travel as a metaphor for everything in life," she said. "That wanderlust is absolutely why the show is going on tour this year. "We have been everywhere else with this show, but we never thought to take it within our own state, and we are up for the challenge, going regional, so we are really looking forward to it." Ms Brennan said there was a bit of serendipity around coming to Port Augusta, having booked the show after running into an old friend. "The first show of the tour we got booked in was the Friday night show in the Clare Valley, then we had a show originally booked in for Wednesday night on the Yorke Peninsula and we started looking where else we could go in the region," she said. "I have a friend I went to university with, she used to teach at Port Augusta and spent a few years living there, and I ran into her randomly at the shops. "We were talking about Fringe and the tour and she said she did not know why people did not think to go to Port Augusta more often. "There is a really beautiful theatre there, there is an audience hungry for arts and I remembered that conversation, so I looked up the Lea Memorial Theatre and it looks stunning." She added that she is really looking forward to being able to perform live again and share her "love letter" to Joni Mitchell with new audiences. "I do not want people to come with the expectation that I am impersonating Joni; it is more the story of me and Joni and how our lives sort of interconnect through her music and I guess all the life lessons I have learned through her music," she said. "It has been a really tough time for the arts for two years now, and I say that knowing it has been a tough time for everyone, but as a musician you sort of tie your identity with what you do and you draw your joy from that as well. "I am looking forward to feeling like who I used to be and just singing Joni Mitchell songs for two hours every night for a week." Ms Brennan's show will be performed on Thursday, March 3 and VHS is booked in for Sunday, March 13.

