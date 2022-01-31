news, local-news,

This year's Australia Day celebrations were held remotely after Port Augusta City Council was forced to postpone its annual event due to COVID. Council instead hosted a Zoom meeting to present awards and citizenship on the day. Shelley "Kangaroo" Ellis was named Citizen of the Year for her work with the Port Augusta Scout Group over the last 14 years. Ms Ellis has been a member and chair of the Group's parent committee, and has been Group Leader for the last nine years. Mayor Brett Benbow said she was a very deserving recipient of Citizen of the Year. "She has coordinated endless camps, family nights and fundraisers, and has been responsible for opening groups, recruiting leaders and parent committee members," he said. "Under Shelley's leadership, the Port Augusta Scout Group has grown to be one of the largest and strongest regional membership groups." The Award for Active Citizenship went to Phil Jones, who has been teaching Tai Chi to the Port Augusta community for around 50 years. Mr Jones holds classes three times a week for both young and old, along with classes for people living with disabilities. "Last year, Phil and the Port Augusta Tai Chi group attended a workshop in regional South Australia to demonstrate to a world international Tai Chi champion," Mr Benbow said. "The excellent skills and techniques demonstrated by the Port Augusta group can be accredited to Phil's teaching." Port Augusta Coastcare received the Environmental Sustainability Award for its work on protecting and maintaining coastal biodiversity in Port Augusta. Council said the group is working on mapping storm water outlets to help with improving waste catchment, monitoring water quality, supporting Blue Carbon projects and aiming to find solutions for illegal dumping. Community Event of the Year went to the South Augusta Football club for its Will Bolitho Recovery fundraiser. The event came after South Augusta player Will Bolitho suffered a spinal injury during an A grade preliminary final, with doctors telling the club he had a 98 per cent chance of never walking again. The Club members and the wider community went on to raise money through raffles, auctions of donated goods, a fundraising footy match along with a fundraising program to help Mr Bolitho in his rehabilitation. Council said they would also like to acknowledge the following nominees for their contribution to the community:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/aa267f19-f012-42bc-b14c-ba8cce455d8a.jpg/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg