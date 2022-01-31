news, local-news,

Schools and pre-schools are prepared for a staged return of students for the first two weeks of the 2022 school year due to COVID-19. Port Augusta Secondary School Principal Simon Owens understands the importance of face-to-face learning, but is confident in the school's online learning system. "The whole community has come back with a positive attitude to make this work," Mr Owens said. "Despite it only being eight school days of online learning for the year 9,10 and 11 students we are treating it very seriously." Mr Owens' advice to parents whose children were having home learning was to read the communications sent out via text link with instructions about online learning, and to normalise the school day as much as possible. "We are well aware as staff that online learning is not ideal, but we will make the best of the situation and do what we do best, "he said. Face-to-face learning has been prioritised for preschool children, reception and year 1 students while year 2 through to year 6 students will learn from home. In secondary schools year 7, 8 and 12 students will learn face to face while year 9,10 and 11 students will learn online. The plan, which has been developed in partnership with SA Health attempts to balance every child's learning entitlement with safety and risk management concerns. Cartias College student Sophie Glamuzina who is starting year 12, said she hoped face-to-face learning was not disrupted, as like many students she struggled with online learning. "When I did online learning in the last couple years I lacked motivation as there are too many distractions," she said. Choosing mainly science subjects, Sophie was worried she would be affected if she was unable to participate in practicals. All year levels are planned to be back in school, learning face-to-face on Monday, February 14.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158749999/7b835106-5a6b-43db-90b1-dd79adbc1429.jpg/r2_38_784_480_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Back to school will look different this year as majority of students will be learning online due to COVID. Annabel Francis