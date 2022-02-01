news, local-news,

Floods have wreaked havoc in Port Augusta with around 59mm of rain falling on the city overnight. According to Deputy Premier and Stuart MP Dan van Holst Pellekaan, there were many people who avoided a lot of water damage, but some were not so lucky. "There are some businesses in the main street where the roof has collapsed and some others where water has got into the ceiling and the ceiling has collapsed," he said. "Through to some people have had water seep under the door for a couple of metres and damaged carpet and everything in between. "The worst affected areas of town are the commercial road district and Carlton Parade, which is a low-lying area that regularly floods in heavy rain." Mayor Brett Benbow said torrential rain events like this were worsened by the fact they happened in summer. "Because it is summer time, all the trees are dry, believe it or not, so when we get a downpour like this, it brings down all the dead leaves and bark, strips everything and we are left with all the debris blocking up drains and creating a dam effect," he said. "Some people were obviously upset because the water did not drain away, but the drains have been monitored within Council areas, it was just too much water in one hit and unfortunately all the debris blocked them up. "All in all, I do not think we have done too bad considering it was 45mm in under three hours." Mr van Holst Pellekaan said it was very hard to plan for extreme weather events like last night, and that the focus should be on helping people to clean up. "Most of the water has run away now, leaving a lot of rubbish and muck, and clean up requirements," he said. "Emergency services have done an absolutely amazing job overnight and now it is a matter of assessment and recovery. "It is not so much about planning for that occurrence again as the most immediate thing is to be helping people." He added that different people will need different kinds of help depending on how much damage was done. "Where a business has lost its roof or its ceiling, it is likely to take quite a long time because it is difficult to get builders at the moment," he said. "Where a business just needs its carpet replaced, for example, that could probably happen very quickly." Mr Benbow said it would be a big effort to help clean up, with some elderly members of the community suffering damage to their homes. "We need to take on board that some of the people who live in these homes are over 80 and the impact on them, and we need to work out how we as a Council can assist them," he said. "I will be approaching groups like the Scouts to see, if there are elderly people that need a clean up done, to see if they can help them out."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/eb8a9575-afad-4836-a31f-a4125aa64b41_rotated_180.JPG/r296_385_3484_2186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg