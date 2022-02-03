news, local-news,

Premier Steven Marshall visited Port Augusta this morning to assess damage in the wake of heavy rainfall flooding the city on Monday night. Mr Marshall said priority number one was finding out the extent of the damage done to the Stuart Highway. "Being able to get that water off the road, assess that damage, and get that road back and operational as quickly as possible," he said. "The Department of Transport and Infrastructure have crews in the area ready to go. It is absolutely crucial that we get that stood up as quickly as possible." He also wanted to thank the State Emergency Service staff and volunteers involved in rescue and clean up efforts. "This is a mammoth exercise and I think South Australia is at its best when we have our backs against the wall and work together," he said. "We are starting to see those floodwaters recede, but there is still an enormous amount of work that needs to be done by so many people as part of that overall recovery effort." SES regional commander Trevor Arnold said the tireless work of SES personnel is not over just yet. "SES still is involved in the recovery phase to a degree," he said. "We are not going to be happy until we know that everybody is safe and any of the other leftover residual effects, we need to make sure that people are not getting onto those roads too early." Mr Arnold added that every SES member involved in the recent floods has done "an amazing job". "It is very humbling when you sit and look at the volunteers who leave their work, lots of them take annual leave to come and do this event for the community," he said. Deputy Premier and Stuart MP Dan van Holst Pellekaan said it was very unusual to have two states of emergency declared at the same time. "Without the emergency services doing the extraordinary work that they've been doing, we would be in a much more difficult situation," he said. "Monday night here in Port Augusta, SES was leading the charge, protecting local people, homes and businesses. "We are used to bushfires, we are used to droughts in this part of the world and now we are coming to grips with dealing with flood. "We are transitioning from the emergency response phase to the recovery phase." The total damage cost as a result of the floods will be determined once all the floodwaters have receded.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/446da53f-f5db-4b65-84b0-9ed226330aa5.JPG/r0_209_4288_2632_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg