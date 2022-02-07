news, local-news,

Locals have called for more action after the aged care regulator reported residents in the Edenfield Family Care Ramsay facility are at immediate and severe risk. The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission report stated Edenfield Ramsay was non-compliant across all eight industry standards following an inspection in November. According to the report, the regulator recommended Edenfield appoint a third-party consultant to conduct a review of Ramsay. Adelaide-based IT worker Grace Mildren, who has an elderly family member in the Ramsay facility, said this was not good enough and started a petition to seek Federal Government intervention. "I would like the Federal Government to step in and take administration of the home until the provider is able to prove they have the quality systems in place to prevent somebody's life from being ended prematurely," she said. "I think that is a pretty reasonable thing to request, especially given the regulator has that power but has not used it. "The fact that the regulator says the residents are currently in the position of potentially being in immediate and severe risk of harm, yet their only call for action is to hire a third party to do a review. "I find that, as a family member of a resident, supremely unsatisfactory." Ms Mildren said her experiences in visiting Ramsay showed that staff were struggling to provide the care residents deserved. "As far as patient care goes, the observations that I have made are that staff are spread so thin," she said. "They are desperate to do their best by the residents, there is not a single staff member that wants to do harm to a resident." Federal Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey said there was more going on behind the scenes than people realised and that the regulator was doing its job in ensuring compliance. "In the last three months, the nursing home has had to comply with a number of directives from the aged care commissioner," he said. "The sanctions mean no admittance to new residents, so consequently they are now about 10 short, which is a substantial hit on their bottom line. "They were also required to put on extra clinical staff, advisory staff, that was approved by the aged care commission and they have also been having weekly meetings with the aged care commission to ensure they are on the right track." Mr Ramsey said the sanctions are due to lift on Saturday, but the Commission will continue to have a close working relationship with Edenfield.