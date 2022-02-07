What's happening around Port Augusta

news, local-news,

Park Run Group fitness Saturday, February 12 at 8am on Young Street. Run 5km against the clock and see how you improve each week. Register before your first run and bring along your printed barcode, so you can get your run time. Video Hits Get your groove on VHS the Video Hits Show, showing at 8pm, Sunday, March 13 at Lea Memorial Theatre. We are all excited to come to Port Augusta as part of the Adelaide Fringe. Tickets: $38 - Concession $35. Hiccup! Show for the family A Windmill Theatre Company production presented in association with Country Arts SA. Showtimes: 10:00am | 12:00pm - 11 November 2022, Lea Memorial Theatre. General public: Adult $25 | Child U12 $15 | Concession $15 Family/Groups 4+ (per person)$15 each (2 Adults & 2 Children) General public tickets: https://www.countryarts.org.au/events/hiccup-windmill/. Schools: Schools $15 per student | Equity $12 per student. School's bookings: https://www.windmill.org.au/educa.../school-bookings-hiccup/. 500 Miles of Music Live music road trip Pichi Richi Park, Quorn. June 18 and 19. Featuring artists from all over. Visit www.revivetheregionswithmusic.com for more information. Joni Mitchell Cabaret A Case of You: The Music of Joni Mitchell, showing at 8pm, Sunday, March 3 at Lea Memorial Theatre. A night of cabaret for any musical fan as part of the Adelaide Fringe. Weekend market Fore! Stirling North Golf Club market, Sunday, February 13, 8:30am - 1pm. Gold coin entry. Masks required. Great family outing with lots of stalls and and even more variety. World of Musicals Family sing along Lea Memorial Theatre, Wednesday March 23, 7:30pm. The best of the world's most well-known musicals to get you singing along with your family. Call (08) 8641 9100 for more information. Share your news Tell us what's on Got an event you want to let people know about? Send the details to greg.mayfield@austcommunitymedia.com.au or aidan.curtis@austcommunitymedia.com.au and we'll get you in the next edition. OPEN UP TO SPORT Send us your reports The Transcontinental needs you - send your sport reports to aidan.curtis@austcommunitymedia.com.au We have noted a shortage of results. Get them in by noon on Monday.

