Last week's flooding in Port Augusta damaged more than property, with power outages destroying a chunk of a local health clinic's vaccine supply. Pika Wiya Aboriginal Health Service lost over 400 vaccine doses after the rain knocked out power to the clinic. Pika Wiya corporate services human resources manager Jeanette Noble said it was not just the COVID vaccines that took the hit. "The back up power pack shorted because of the water and we lost 52 vials of adult Pfizer (312 doses) and nine child Pfizer vials (90 doses)," she said. "Childhood and school program vaccines, 10 doses of Gardasil, 15 doses Infanrix and six doses Pnuemovax 23 [were also lost]. "We have had to relocate the vaccine clinic and had to approach the hospital to obtain reserve vaccine doses to enable us to continue to deliver COVID vaccines to our community. "Our vaccine staff responded to this emergency and continued to deliver services to this community." Ms Noble said, despite all the damage done, the clinic is used to adapting to all sorts of difficult situations and can usually do so without too much disruption to clients. "We are fortunate to have a good relationship with the Port Augusta Hospital who provided us with emergency supplies of COVID vaccines until such time as we could acquire additional supplied to replenish our supplies," she said. "We have two vaccine fridges, so we were able to place the new vaccines in the second fridge. "We have been fortunate to have support from the Defence Force with a team of paramedics and registered nurses who managed a triaging process of every person entering the Primary Health Care complex." She said there was significant damage done to the clinic, and getting builders in to start repairs would be difficult due to high demand. "Four rooms have collapsed ceilings and significant water damage to furniture, computers, carpets, paper records, printers, and photocopiers," she said. "Later this month we are expecting a demountable four-room building to arrive and be placed in our car park to act as a respiratory COVID testing facility. "This will provide a level of separation for vaccines and COVID testing." Ms Noble said Pika Wiya has been unable to secure any government funding thus far to help with repairs. No staff or patients were hurt as a result of the damage.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/376a4277-a8f5-41be-a0f9-cb68a0765092.jpg/r0_62_240_198_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg