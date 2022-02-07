news, local-news,

SA Health has opened a temporary facility in Port Augusta to help those who are required to isolate, but do not have a home. The site on Press Road can house up to 100 people at a time in shipping container-sized units supplied by Humanihut. Deputy Premier and Stuart MP Dan van Holst Pellekaan said it is important that the state provides adequate facilities in which people without access to a home can isolate. "There are people all over the state who need to isolate, but do not have a home to go to," he said. "It is an SA Health facility entirely for people who do not have anywhere else to go. "It is a temporary facility in that it is only for people who need to isolate because of COVID, and it is foreseeable that the facility could be getting used for as long as there is COVID stress. "There will be medical services on site, whatever care is provided is entirely up to SA Health." Mr van Holst Pellekaan said people in the facility will only be allowed to stay for the duration of their isolation, after which they will be escorted out. He also said all the people living near the facility understand and accept the need for it. "I have met, face-to-face and over the phone, with a lot of local people including the people whose homes are closest to the facility," he said. "They do have concerns about the potential impacts on their immediate neighbourhood. "I have asked them to get together a list of questions and information they want on behalf of the local residents and I have put that list to the Health Minister." All food and medical care will be provided to people isolating in the units. SA Health has also opened a similar facility in Ceduna.

