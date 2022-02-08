news, local-news,

Temporary restrictions on the sale of alcohol have been introduced to Port Augusta in an attempt to address anti-social behaviour in the streets. Under the new rules, bottle shops will not be allowed to open for trade before 11am and customers will be limited in what they can buy. Patrons will only be able to purchase one bottle of spirits or fortified wine, or one 2L cask wine. Liquor will also not be sold to any person attending a bottle shop drive-through in a taxi, including taxi drivers. Deputy Premier and Member for Stuart Dan van Holst Pellekaan said he supported the decision to temporarily restrict alcohol sales. "This is a sensible decision given the recent rise of anti-social behaviour in Port Augusta is all too often related to the excess consumption of alcohol by visitors to the town," he said. "Unfortunately this is not a new problem, which is why the Port Augusta Responsible Communities leadership group was established in September last year to assess the best way to ensure the people of Port Augusta are treated with the respect they deserve. "Port Augusta must continue to be a welcoming community to all visitors from all backgrounds, but the local community has the right to go about their business without being subject to anti-social behaviour." Independent Frome MP and Stuart candidate Geoff Brock said there needs to be more action in addressing anti-social behaviour. "Port Augusta is a great community, and the people in this city are leaders in developing and implementing social programs," he said. "But since the previous City Safe Program came to an end due to lack of support from the State and Federal Governments, anti-social behaviours have started to spiral out of control. "The impact on the business and general community as well as the city's reputation, has been severe." Mr Brock said it was unfair to place the onus for programs like City Safe entirely on Port Augusta City Council. "To be quite frank, it is not fair to place the sole burden of managing, and paying, for such a program on the Council and ratepayers alone," he said. "We need to see the Council, State and Federal Governments come together to fund the solution, it is exactly what happens in places like the Northern Territory, and I see no reason why the same initiatives cannot be applied here. "It is now time to stop talking and start delivering, enough time has been wasted." Restrictions will be in effect for the next two weeks.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/b5bad3e8-db12-443a-b3fe-4da6ba47f925.jpg/r2_250_4883_3008_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Port Augusta will restrict the sale of alcohol as it looks to reduce anti-social behaviour on the streets Aidan Curtis