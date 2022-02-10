news, local-news,

A collection point for Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) opened in Hawker, Quorn and Roxby Downs today, February 10, 2022. The Quorn collection point is located at the Quorn Hospital and will be open from 9am to 12pm, Monday to Friday. Hawker Memorial Hospital is another collection point which will be open from 1.30pm to 4pm, Monday to Friday. Roxby Downs residents can collect RATs at the Health Service located at 16-28 Burgoyne Street between 10.30am and 12pm, Sunday to Friday. As per SA Health guidelines, people who are a close contact to a COVID-19 case and have no symptoms can register to collect four free RATs to test on day 1, 3, 5 and 7 (alternative days) of quarantine or they can have a PCR test on day 1 and day 6. Testing regimes are as follows: Close contact with COVID-19 symptoms Close contact and no COVID-19 symptoms COVID-19 symptoms, but no known contact - Details: For more information on COVID-19 visitwww.sahealth.sa.gov.au

