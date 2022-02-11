news, local-news,

Port Augusta's property market could be in the sights of investors after it was labelled a hotspot by a national real estate analyst. According to 'Cheapies with Prospects', a report released by Hotspotting, Port Augusta is one of five regional cities property investors should look to buy in for multiple reasons. "The Port Augusta property market has gained traction in the past 12 months, thanks to advancements in the South Australian economy, an uplift in business confidence, a revival in the resources sector and advances with alternative energy projects," the report stated. "One of the main influencing factors is the re-imagining of the resources sector as it moves away from coal and towards renewable energy sources. "This activity is coinciding with rising sales activity and prices, a sharp fall in residential vacancies, and good rental yields. "But the number of significant projects being targeted in and around Port Augusta has grown to levels that suggest that major economic growth is inevitable in this region." Hotspotting founder and managing director Terry Ryder said low house prices in Port Augusta could lead to more people heading regional due to a trend he calls an exodus to affordable lifestyle. "The trend started several years ago and really picked up pace during COVID as more people discovered they could effectively work from home," he said. "And, that, for more and more people, opened up the possibility of living somewhere affordable with a good lifestyle and without the daily commute. "It was not caused by COVID, it is fundamentally about affordability, lifestyle and technology, and we will continue to see it play out well into the future, long after the pandemic has been dealt with."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/7129f532-bf94-4b5b-af3d-400943869754.jpg/r0_12_2048_1169_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg