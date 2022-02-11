news, local-news,

Wild dogs will be targeted under new State Government standards surrounding the baiting and reporting of the pest. Landowners between Robertstown and Hawker, plus the areas surrounding Ceduna, will now have to report any sighting of wild dogs to the local landscape board and neighbouring properties. They, and the neighbouring properties, will then be required to place 10 lethal baits per 100 hectares of land or one bait per 200 metres of established track after the report is made. Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development David Basham said the development of these standards removes historic barriers to controls and enables the strategic targeting for removal of wild dog safe havens and breeding areas. "Developing the new baiting standards are another tool in the management of wild dogs to support the growth of our $4.3 billion livestock sector," he said. "Safe havens have traditionally created refuges and breeding opportunities for wild dogs, undermining the efforts of neighbouring properties with their wild dog control operations, potentially leading to tensions within the community. "With these new standards including mandated baiting, including areas previously identified as safe havens, it has enabled a strategic reform that provides the necessary lever for enforcing compliance when needed across the state." These new standards come with a government announcement stating aerial baits are being deployed over the northern parts of the state in response to recent flood damage to the Dog Fence. More than 2,000 baits have been deployed to stop wild dogs migrating south after more than 250 kilometres of dog fence was damaged between Coober Pedy and the Flinders Ranges. "Unfortunately, the Dog Fence has sustained some damage from the recent rainfall event across northern South Australia and the extra aerial baiting will help protect our livestock industry from the scourge of wild dogs while repair work is undertaken," Mr Basham said. "Wild dogs rip nearly $89 million a year from the Australian economy with South Australian producers losing more than 20,000 sheep to wild dogs in 2018 alone. "While the floods washed away parts of the old Dog Fence and eroded tracks along it, fortunately the new Dog Fence has withstood the flood waters, suffering minimal damage. "Three professional wild dog trappers are ready to swing into action and as soon as allowed they will be deployed to fix the fence in affected regions when access is restored." The State Government's new wild dog standards are: Region 1 (vast areas inside the Dog Fence from the far west coast to the NSW border): irrespective of wild dog activity, all landowners must lay one lethal bait per kilometre of vehicle track in autumn and in spring. If wild dog activity is observed, landowners must report it to the local landscape board and lay one lethal bait per 200 metres of vehicle track within 10 kilometres of the activity. Region 2 (Robertstown to Hawker and areas surrounding Ceduna): if wild dog activity is observed, landowners must report it to the local landscape board and neighbouring properties. The landowner and landowner of neighbouring properties must lay ten lethal baits per 100 hectares of land, or one bait per 200 metres of established track. Region 3 (Ngarkat Conservation Park and surrounding areas): if wild dog activity is observed, landowners must report it to the local landscape board and neighbouring properties. Region 4 (all other areas inside the Dog Fence, excluding Kangaroo Island): If a landowner becomes aware of wild dog activity, they must report it to the local landscape board and to neighbouring landowners, then comply with instructions from the board. Region 5 (35-kilometre buffer of land running along the outside of the SA Dog Fence): Irrespective of evidence of wild dog activity, all landowners in this region must lay a minimum of 10 baits within a 10-kilometre radius of each man-made, active water point in autumn and in spring.

