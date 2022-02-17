What's happening around Port Augusta

news, local-news,

Garden Club Come and meet Myles from the Lions Club Hear about a garden proposal and the Port Augusta Recycling Project at 7pm, Wednesday, February 16 at the Port Augusta Garden Club Hall, Elizabeth Terrace (opposite Willsden Primary School). Trashion Junk to funk Entries open for Curdnatta Art Group's Trasion at the Platform. Turn junk into wearable art with up to $300 in prizes to be won. Submit entries to The Platform Gallery by March 26. Yoga Explore the benefits Strengthen your muscles and relieve stress at 6 - 7:30pm, Wednesday, February 16 at LG Riches Centre, 6 Chapel Street. Cost: $10 per class, and you must bring your own mat and water bottle. Video Hits Get your groove on VHS the Video Hits Show, showing at 8pm, Sunday, March 13 at Lea Memorial Theatre. We are all excited to come to Port Augusta as part of the Adelaide Fringe. Tickets: $38 - Concession $35. Hiccup! Show for the family A Windmill Theatre Company production presented in association with Country Arts SA. Showtimes: 10:00am | 12:00pm - 11 November 2022, Lea Memorial Theatre. General public: Adult $25 | Child U12 $15 | Concession $15 Family/Groups 4+ (per person)$15 each (2 Adults & 2 Children) General public tickets: https://www.countryarts.org.au/events/hiccup-windmill/. Schools: Schools $15 per student | Equity $12 per student. School's bookings: https://www.windmill.org.au/educa.../school-bookings-hiccup/. 500 Miles of Music Live music road trip Pichi Richi Park, Quorn. June 18 and 19. Featuring artists from all over. Visit www.revivetheregionswithmusic.com for more information. Joni Mitchell Cabaret A Case of You: The Music of Joni Mitchell, showing at 8pm, Sunday, March 3 at Lea Memorial Theatre. A night of cabaret for any musical fan as part of the Adelaide Fringe. World of Musicals Family sing along Lea Memorial Theatre, Wednesday March 23, 7:30pm. The best of the world's most well-known musicals to get you singing along. Call (08) 8641 9100 for more information. Share your news Tell us what's on Got an event you want to let people know about? Send the details to greg.mayfield@austcommunitymedia.com.au or aidan.curtis@austcommunitymedia.com.au and we'll get you in the next edition.

What's happening around Port Augusta