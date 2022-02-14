news, local-news,

Valentines Day can be a lonely time for some people, but there are those lucky enough to find that special someone and build a life together. John and Georgie Sharp are one such fortunate couple, having spent the last 52 years married to each other and raising a family. They met when Georgie moved up to Port Augusta for her work as a teacher, with a chance encounter at a gig starting the ball rolling. "John had just been on a little trip to Singapore and he had a hand-made Singapore suit which was absolutely beautiful," Georgie said. "When I was new to Port Augusta, he was in a band playing, looking stunning in his Singapore suit, so I could not resist, really. "He was the boy in the band, I was the girl on the dance floor." John highlighted that it was a very long time ago and, although the suit may no longer be in the picture, his passion for music is as strong as ever. "I am still active in teaching music, I still play a lot of music and play several instruments," he said. "Music is the main thing in my life, I have always found it really helpful for me and people around me." Georgie said his musical gifts were really lovely and she gets serenaded every day. "I am making up a CD of mainly instrumentals because my wife is not happy with my voice," John said. While the pair does not actually celebrate Valentines Day, they still have some sage advice on how to make things work with the one you love. They said there will doubtless be times when your partner annoys you, but that is not the end of the world. "John has an open heart, he really is a lovely person, but he leaves all the other doors to everything else open as well," Georgie said. "What you have to do is learn to adapt and live with the person and all the good parts of the person. "I am sure I annoy John and he annoys me sometimes, but we know how to diffuse a situation and move on." John said love is like anything else in life where you have to put in a bit of effort. "I think it is just living with each other, you know each other after a while, and you know when to give a bit, when to take a bit," he said. "You have got to work at it, like anything." They added that being supportive of each other's passions certainly helped. "Even though she does not play music, she helps with video clips and editing and helped me put those things together," John said. The pair finished up by encouraging young people to not take relationships quite so seriously. "I think a good sense of humour and having those different things to do rather than focus too much on each other," Georgie said. "When you are young, you have higher expectations. "We have to make the moments work for when we are together, and when they are working we try to enjoy the moments as they arrive rather than trying to expect too much."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/66708ec5-67e7-4940-898c-aa1dac9526b0.jpg/r0_147_2772_1713_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg