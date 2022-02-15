news, local-news,

Since Edenfield Family Care's Ramsay facility failed an audit in November, the aged care provider has been working with the independent regulator to get things back up to scratch. The audit report was widely publicised, with thousands of people signing a petition seeking Federal Government intervention in the Ramsay facility. Edenfield Family Care managing director Jesse Selvarajah said the coverage of the report does not necessarily tell the full story. "Our main concern around the recent media coverage is that the community of Port Augusta will lose faith in us when staff and residents at Ramsay need their support more than ever," he said. "What is not reflected in the articles is how incredible our staff are and the measures they take in ensuring the safety of those in their care especially during the pandemic. "We have made significant progress since the November report which has included changes in facility management and the employment of additional staff who have years of clinical experience between them." Mr Selvarajah said he and his staff have been working with the aged care regulator to improve not just because of the report, but because they have a genuine passion for what they do. "I want to reassure residents, and families that we are working through a thorough process as quickly as we can to ensure that we continue to deliver quality care now and into the future," he said. "I would encourage anyone with a concern about our progress or any other matter to contact the home, to contact Edenfield Family Care - Ramsay to make an appointment with me or one of our managers." Grace Mildren, who started the petition after reading the audit report, said she believes there is still more that Edenfield and the Federal Government can do. "This process with Edenfield has been going on since November, they have been training their staff, they have been looking to hire additional resources, they have been sending staff from their Adelaide facility up to their Port Augusta facility to supplement their staffing numbers," she said. "My concern as the family member of a resident is as soon as they are out of the sanctions process by the regulator that they can just stop sending those staff up. "From my perspective, if this does provide the staff with the support they need ongoing, that is fantastic. "But if there is no guarantee that those staffing numbers are going to stay the same once they are out of sanctions from the regulator, then we will end up in the same situation in a few years time and that is just not acceptable." Ms Mildren said people should not blame Ramsay staff as they are doing their best, but should keep calling for continued improvement. Mr Selvarajah said head office staff such as the operations manager and the training and compliance manager have been sent up to Edenfield's Port Augusta facilities once a week since the provider took over the homes, and they will continue to be sent up to train regional staff, irrespective of the audit. He also said a quality manager and a clinical documentation manager were appointed in November just prior to the audit, and they also get sent to Port Augusta once a week.

