Letter to the editor

Heavy rains and flooding have left a trail of destruction across parts of regional South Australia. I extend my best wishes to everyone who has lost stock or had their lives disrupted. Kimba copped 213mm of rain in the space of three days, 80% of local roads were damaged and jet skis are now being used in the bottom paddock. It was a stark reminder that this is hardly the ideal place to locate Australia's radioactive waste. Maybe Mother Nature is joining the Barngarla Traditional Owners, regional grain producers and others in sounding the alarm on the federal government's plan. Meanwhile, $60 million is about to be spent at the ANSTO nuclear facility in Sydney to enable the continued secure storage of this waste 'for decades to come' at the site where it was produced and where it is presently stored. There is no net benefit from or clear rationale for Minister Keith Pitt's plan to transport this waste half way across the country. Rising water and shrinking support should prompt a project review. Dave Sweeney Australian Conservation Foundation Melbourne

