The Flinders and Upper North Local Health Network (FUNLHN) has welcomed more than 40 new graduate nurses under a statewide nursing support program. The Transition to Professional Practice Program came as part of the State Government's plan to grow South Australia's rural nursing workforce. FUNLHN executive director of nursing and midwifery Angela McLachlan said the TPPP will see 43 nurses starting their careers across the region. "The Transition to Professional Practice Program provides an excellent pathway for nursing graduates to kick-start their career in a country setting and experience unique and valuable opportunities that will assist them to become resourceful, flexible and adaptable in delivering health care to their community," she said. "This year, as part of TPPP in FUNLHN, 21 nurses have commenced at Port Augusta Hospital, 19 nurses at Whyalla Hospital, one nurse at Quorn Health Service, and two nurses at Roxby Downs Health Service. "A dedicated support team of senior nurses has also been established in the region to help support nurses in the program by developing their nursing skills in clinical situations and building positive relationships within the workforce." Ms McLachlan said she was pleased with the number of nurses going regional as part of the TPPP and she hopes those numbers increase in years to come. "As part of the program, two TPPP midwives will also be working at our health facilities in Port Augusta and Whyalla to provide midwifery care to the community," she said. "Over the next three months, we expect to see up to 12 TPPP nurses join FUNLHN as part of the program and transition into the nursing workforce." Minister for Health and Wellbeing Stephen Wade said boosting and upskilling the state's regional nursing workforce was crucial to delivering high quality health services in country areas. "The TPPP plays an important role in developing the clinical skills needed for graduate nurses to provide high quality public health services across regional South Australia," he said. "Across the Flinders and Upper North Local Health Network, 43 graduate nurses have commenced their training at hospitals across the region and will have the opportunity to develop a broad range of skills while working in a country setting. "As part of the program, participants will undertake clinical rotations and a speciality placement within a range of clinical areas, including renal, emergency and theatre services, which will enable them to gain valuable experience in various clinical settings." He said the program is offered in each of the six regional Local Health Networks.

The Flinders and Upper North Local Health Network is set for a big boost in nursing numbers Aidan Curtis