news, local-news,

We caught up with the candidates who have, so far, nominated to run for Stuart to discuss health ahead of the March 19 election. Labor candidate Andrew Wright said health was the number one priority for Labor in the coming election. "The announcement only a few weeks ago was the Upper Spencer Gulf is going to receive 30 full-time equivalent ambulance officers and paramedics," he said. "There is going to be $12 million spent on the Port Pirie emergency department, $8 million going into the Port Augusta Hospital which will include upgrading and assisting them with their emergency department, but also assisting them with their security." Mr Wright said Labor wants to take pressure off nurses by following Queensland and Victoria in legislating how many patients a nurse can care for. "The other significant issue, and I am talking here as an employment lawyer, is the fact the Labor Party are going to legislate a nurse-to-patient ratio," he said. "In other words, the community can be guaranteed to be looked after on the basis that it will be law that a nurse can not look after too many patients at once." Mr Wright said it was also important to get more regional training facilities. "That would then attract the current population and ensure that they remain in and around the regions as they have got their roots in that area, so if we are training them regionally, there is more likelihood they will remain there," he said. Independent Member for Frome and Stuart candidate Geoff Brock said he will push for priorities in the Upper Spencer Gulf. "The basketball stadium in the city is a terrific idea, but we have got other priorities in the regions, and health is my main concern," he said. "That money, irrespective of whether it is over four years, should be put back into health in regional areas." Mr Brock said shortages in medical staff was a real issue and one way to address it was to sell the country lifestyle. "I would work very closely with all the key stakeholders, that includes SA Health, local doctors, the medical fraternity and councils in particular because they are the ones that need to be part of this," he said. "I think the Federal Government are doing the right thing by offering incentives. "We have got to sell ourselves as a lifestyle so we can get those trained people out into the country." He also said he would back training facilities in the Upper Spencer Gulf so people would not have to go to Adelaide to study. "If they can do those university degrees and study those avenues without having to go to Adelaide, it is fantastic because it will save them thousands of dollars a year in accommodation and the separation from family." Greens candidate Beth Leese said South Australians deserves access to free, quality health care regardless of where they live or how much they earn. "The Greens SA recognise that much of our health infrastructure is in need of upgrading, especially in rural and regional South Australia," she said. "We have a bold plan to raise $6.9 billion over the next four years by making big banks, developers, and mining corporations that make millions in profits pay their fair share. "This will allow us to invest in healthcare right across the State, recruit and retain health practitioners, pay our healthcare workers better, and support projects like the upgrade to the Port Pirie hospital but also other rural hospitals." Ms Leese said it was not sustainable to offer higher amounts for short-term health staff. "These workers need to be retained once they enter the community and ensuring there is sufficient housing and other essential services available plays a key role in this," she said. "Further to this the Greens will work with workers, unions, and SA Health to offer the better working conditions, hours, culture, and pay that our health professionals deserve. "The Greens are committed to increasing the capacity and quality of our health system right across the State without simply placing extra responsibilities on workers that are already overstretched in the pandemic." Member for Stuart Dan van Holst Pellekaan said regional health services were vital for both patients and regional health and development in general. "That's why in our first term in government, we've already invested $70 million into regional health facilities, five times Labor's previous four year effort, and there are more significant country health investments to come," he said. "In the two health regions in Stuart, we have increased full-time equivalent employment by over 5pc, with a focus on nurses." Mr van Holst Pellekaan said an extra $188 million in government funding has gone towards regional doctor remuneration to attract more GPs to the area. "Funding for a brand new ambulance station on Flinders Terrace near Commercial Road in Port Augusta has been confirmed and construction will commence very soon, and the Port Pirie hospital is also in line for significant upgrades," he said. "More funding has gone into Patient Assistance Transport Scheme and into reducing the elective surgery backlog for country people." He said the current government has increased the state's health budget from $5.4 billion to $7.2 billion. "Anyone who says country health is being ignored due to other government spending is being deliberately and disgracefully misleading, it is just not true. "While increasing the health budget by over 30pc, we are also investing more in education, roads, emergency services, productive infrastructure and much more."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/18ade12c-5a36-45c7-939a-cfcd8437435a.jpg/r55_138_3111_1865_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg