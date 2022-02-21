news, local-news,

The Northern and Yorke Landscape Board (NYLB) has joined the eight other landscape boards across the state in signing a Statement of Commitment to strengthen partnerships with First Nations peoples. The Statement is a formal commitment from the nine boards to collaborate with First Nations peoples in working towards statewide landscape priorities. Chair of Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board David Greenhough said they have committed to learn from and with First Nations partners. "Each of the nine Landscape SA regions encompass rich and diverse cultural stories and histories," he said. "Through signing this statement, each board is committing to build stronger relationships with Aboriginal people and organisations in SA, and supporting their greater economic prosperity and wellbeing. "Ultimately, we are committed to looking after our land, water and people together. "We have worked with First Nations authorities to ensure the statement genuinely honours the intent of reconciliation and the 'Closing the Gap' principles, and reflects our pledge to deliver." The Statement of Commitment states each board has committed to implementing actions where board members and staff will work with Aboriginal people to manage, protect and restore their region's landscapes through cross-cultural knowledge sharing and long-term conversations. Each action plan will be tailored with and for the local First Nations communities to recognise different cultural contexts. NYLB has also facilitated Healthy Country Planning (HCP) processes over the last three years to work with the Narungga and Nukunu nations to identify their aspirations and values for healthy country. NYLB Aboriginal partnerships officer Matthew Turner said HCP helps to connect with the Nations in the region. "Healthy Country Planning and the Board's Aboriginal Engagement Committee provide genuine and practical opportunities to listen to a range of voices from First Nations communities," he said. "The rich information generated through these processes is fundamental in setting the Board's priorities and the development of on-ground programs." Workshops for the Narungga HCP were completed in 2020 and the final Nukunu HCP workshop will be held in the first half of 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/39679ec5-4020-4b7f-9d5b-01c10e0e0ace.jpg/r0_276_4032_2554_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg