What's happening around Port Augusta

Beat your best Park run Every Saturday at 8am starting from Young Street. Run five kilometres against the clock and improve every week. On song Joni Mitchell Cabaret A Case of You: The Music of Joni Mitchell, showing at 8pm, Sunday, March 3 at Lea Memorial Theatre. A night of cabaret for any musical fan as part of the Adelaide Fringe. Checkmate Port Augusta Chess Sunday, March 6 & 20, April 3, Pt Augusta Library, free event; for all ages and abilities with coaching available. For more information phone 8641 9151 Get groovy VHS the Video Hits Show Sunday, March 13, 8pm, at Lea Memorial Theatre. We are all excited to come to Port Augusta as part of the Adelaide Fringe. Tickets: $38 - Concession $35. Family sing along World of Musicals Wednesday March 23, 7.30pm, Lea Memorial Theatre. The best of the world's most well-known musicals to get you singing along. Call 8641 9100 for more information. Junk to funk Trashion it Entries open for Curdnatta Art Group's Trashion at the Platform. Turn junk into wearable art with up to $300 in prizes to be won. Submit entries to The Platform Gallery by March 26. Family fun Outdoor Cinema Movie - Sing; Saturday, April 9, Central Oval, starts at 6pm, BYO picnic rug or chairs, food and drink; some food and drink available, no alcohol event; tickets must be pre-purchased. To book visit www.trybooking.com/BXLWI Display your snaps Photography exhibition The Curdnatta Art Group would like to invite photographers from Port Augusta and surrounds to submit entries for an exhibition over July and August. Applications can be submitted to The Platform Gallery or via email to curdnatta@gmail.com by May 27. Live music road trip 500 Miles of Music Pichi Richi Park, Quorn. June 18 and 19. Featuring artists from all over. Visit www.revivetheregionswithmusic.com for more information. Show for the family Hiccup! A Windmill Theatre Company production presented in association with Country Arts SA. Showtimes: 10:00am | 12:00pm - 11 November 2022, Lea Memorial Theatre. General public: Adult $25 | Child U12 $15 | Concession $15 Family/Groups 4+ (per person)$15 each (2 Adults & 2 Children) General public tickets: https://www.countryarts.org.au/events/hiccup-windmill/. Schools: Schools $15 per student | Equity $12 per student. School's bookings: https://www.windmill.org.au/educa.../school-bookings-hiccup/. Share your news Tell us what's on Got an event you want to let people know about? Send the details to greg.mayfield@austcommunitymedia.com.au or aidan.curtis@austcommunitymedia.com.au and we'll get you in the next edition.

What's happening around Port Augusta