Independent Frome MP and Stuart candidate Geoff Brock says there needs to be more communication around what is being done to address anti-social behaviour in Port Augusta. According to Mr Brock, local businesses are unsure about what actions are being taken. "One of the things that, every time I talk to business people up there in particular, they are very fearful because there are a lot of businesses closed and some of them are not even going out at night time for fear of some bad behaviour," he said. "There is a high level committee going around, but no one in the community, the local businesses do not know exactly what is happening with that." Mr Brock said he believes Port Augusta's City Safe Program should be reinstated and both sides of government should commit funds to it ahead of the next election. "I am going to be pushing very hard with both sides of politics to get that funding reinstated to the Port Augusta City Council," he said. "I have suggested in my media stuff, Alice Springs and the Northern Territory have very good programs up there because they deal with similar incidents and characteristics. "They have great programs and are able to liaise with all the people, including the people who are the native title holders." He said, from the information he had received, it seemed like First Nations communities in Port Augusta were not being consulted either. Deputy Premier and Stuart MP Dan van Holst Pellekaan, who is on the Responsible Communities Committee that works to address anti-social behaviour in Port Augusta, said communication should not be an issue. "The chair of Business Port Augusta is actually a member of the committee and she attends all the meetings," he said. "She is very diligent and I have no doubt she shares all that information with her members. "But very clearly and deliberately, the Business Port Augusta chair is a member of the Port Augusta Responsible Communities Committee so that the business community has absolute direct input and receives direct feedback." He said the committee has also been engaging with local Aboriginal leaders. "We are doing everything we can to get as much of the right engagement as we can possibly get," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/07977590-c350-487f-a239-7522cf316caf.JPG/r12_219_4279_2630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg