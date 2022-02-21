Potential cash boost for Arid Lands to lend ratepayers a hand

news, local-news,

The Arid Lands Botanic Garden could be in for a significant funding injection to take the load off of Port Augusta's ratepayers. Member for Giles Eddie Hughes has announced Arid Lands would receive $3 million from the government should Labor win the election on March 19. Mr Hughes said the funding should provide some support for ratepayers. According to Member for Giles Eddie Hughes, the Arid Lands Botanic Garden currently runs an operating deficit of $615,900 with very little in the way of state support. "The funding is well deserved and it is a recognition of the unique nature of the garden and the contribution it makes to the Port Augusta community, the wider region and the state," Mr Hughes said. "In addition to supporting the Garden, the contribution will also assist the ratepayers of Port Augusta, who will no longer have to fund the operating deficit which, in turn, will help take pressure off rates. "The Port Augusta community, and the Garden volunteers and employees, deserve recognition for the work that has been done to promote the botanic richness of the arid lands and provide a magnet for visitors to the region."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/d7d98125-a42a-4123-a712-5e23f6ecf954.jpg/r123_249_1884_1244_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg