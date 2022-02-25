news, local-news,

The South Augusta Football Club juniors are set to benefit after the club was successful in its bid to get a grant from the Australian Sports Foundation (ASF). The ASF Active Kids Grants program distributed over half a million to 144 junior sports clubs nationwide, with South Augusta getting around $2400 worth of equipment out of it. South Augusta president Mick Kerin said the club was extremely grateful to have been successful in its grant application. "It is very much appreciated and we got that by one of our members, who is a very active watcher-out for grants and obviously very good at putting in for grants," he said. "That is his contribution to the club and he does it well." The club has bought a lot of basic equipment through the grant such as cones and new balls, but Mr Kerin said there were a few luxury items as well. "One interesting one is a set of eight balls with a string attached where you can play by yourself and it comes straight back to you," he said. "We are also getting goal posts and a ruck bag, and I think the kids will really get into jumping on their coach's back." Mr Kerin hopes the new equipment will provide a bit more variety for the juniors learning the game at the club. "It will give them more things to do as opposed to not having this sort of equipment and your options are a little bit limited," he said. "Then it might get a little bit boring for the kids and you get a boring result in things being harder for them to attend to, maybe giving the game away, or maybe at least not paying attention to their coaches." He said the coaches are looking forward to getting their hands on the new equipment and getting stuck into the junior season when it kicks off in mid-May.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/f737f2ef-8a7b-4234-b8bb-2f9c9643c78d.JPG/r0_213_4288_2636_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg