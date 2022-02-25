news, local-news,

A pair of dedicated Port Augusta Hospital volunteers have come together to make over 2000 comfort bears for sick children over the last 15 years. Karin Cornish and Karen Jolley teamed up back in 2007 to combine their knitting and sewing skills, making the iconic bears and treasured friends for many children. According to Ms Cornish, it all started when Ms Jolley's mother passed away. "Of course, [Karen] was very upset and she was trying to think of something she could do to keep herself busy, to keep her mind off her mum as much as possible," she said. "She came up with the idea of doing some comfort teddies and donating them to the hospital. "She said she is very good at knitting, but she hated sewing and she asked if I was any good at it and I said, 'Oh yes, I can sew,' and that is how our partnership began." Since then, they have made 2,139 bears together and Ms Cornish said there are another 50 ready to go. "It has become a bit of an addiction, really, because we have been told by the nurses how much the kids absolutely love them" she said. "The number of people who would come up and would say, 'Oh my gosh, my son or daughter had one of those 10, 12 years ago and has still got it, still loves it,' so of course we can not stop." Ms Jolley knits the bear patterns before passing them onto Ms Cornish, who sews them up, stuffs them, and puts their faces on. Ms Cornish also wanted to recognise the work of Lorna Pearce, who was also involved in knitting comfort bears before she passed away. Port Augusta Hospital volunteer coordinator Judie Dawson said the Flinders and Upper North Local Health Network can not thank the two enough for their dedication to putting smiles on the faces of young patients. "Over such a long period of time, we are looking at 15 years, to be continually providing that passion and dedication to want to knit the teddy bears to provide to the patients," she said. "I think they are absolutely astounding, wonderful people who are genuinely really passionate about what they do. "I know the patients and the parents of young children appreciate it too." Ms Dawson said the bears also go through a quarantine and infection control process to make sure the bears do not bring COVID into the hospital. Registered nurse Lucy Mercer said getting a bear is normally one of the highlights of the treatment for young patients. "It can be quite intimidating coming into a room where there are lots of foreign faces, lots of people," she said. "We incorporate it into their treatment as well so the bear is having the same thing as the child, get them to name the bear, make it a bit fun. "It is a fun little thing they get to do which sometimes makes their experience a lot better." Registered nurse Mel Shaw added that it is fantastic to see the reactions children have to the bears, adding a bit of holistic treatment to the hospital experience. "The kids love the bears, they are like a reward," she said. "I think it is amazing how many bears [the volunteers] can make and they are so beautiful." Anyone who wishes to help make more comfort bears can drop off donations of unused 8ply acrylic wool or pillow stuffing to the Port Augusta Hospital reception area.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/f58e7cb2-d5fb-448d-9307-8f4b3a9a0a68.JPG/r0_212_4288_2635_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg