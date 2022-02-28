Candidates on the job

news, local-news,

We spoke to the candidates for the seat of Stuart on their plans for employment in the region and how it relates to tourism and housing. Deputy Premier and Member for Stuart Dan van Holst Pellekaan said he has been looking at unemployment figures in the region for a long time and is glad to see recent improvements. "South Australia now has the lowest unemployment rate in the state's history and the Upper Spencer Gulf cities and surrounding region have seen local unemployment rates plummet," he said. He said the figures are outstanding, but there is still more work he intends to do if he is re-elected. "We are working hard to develop our region even further, and one great example is the Remarkable Southern Flinders National Park," he said. "This new venture will be enjoyed by locals and visitors, but the visitors will create new business and employment opportunities for Port Pirie, Port Augusta and towns on both sides of the ranges." He said the proposed abattoir and processing facility near Warnertown also promises opportunities. "I look forward to receiving an application from the company ASAP, because our government has a significant amount of money available for major regional development projects which will deliver long term local employment," he said. "Low unemployment creates challenges for businesses wanting to hire more people. More training programs, further enhancements to our region and housing programs will all help retain and attract more people." Labor candidate Andrew Wright said Labor plans to fund schooling for children aged three to five to help take pressure off parents getting into the workforce. "One of the commitments that the Labor Party has is to make sure three to five-year-olds are provided with government funded schooling," he said. "That would then allow people that would not otherwise be able to afford childcare the opportunity to enter into the workforce earlier." He said there is still an issue in trying to find skilled labour in the regions. "Businesses in the regions attempting to get skilled labour is also an issue, and the irony of all that is there is still a significant amount of people unemployed in the Upper Spencer Gulf," he said. "In particular, in Port Augusta, that has not come down with the rest of the state." Mr Wright said having more and affordable housing could help reduce competition to secure a place to live for lower income families and new workers coming in. "The regions will generally suffer the biggest impacts with jumps in house prices and that is something the Labor Party is really trying to turn around," he said. "[Shadow Minister for Human Services] Nat Cook is going to make an announcement on housing more generally by Labor in the very near future, and the detail of regional housing will be outlined in that." Independent Member for Frome and Stuart candidate Geoff Brock said the drop in unemployment figures is amazing, but there is more that can be done. "We need to get more training opportunities, and I am talking about the reinvigoration of TAFE because that has been left to run down by both the current government and the previous government," he said. "They have let that go down to the degree they have been encouraging industries to go away from TAFE teaching facilities to the private RTOs." He said pushing for a nursing training hub in Port Pirie is one of the things on his agenda. "I think we should be looking at the establishment of a mining academy in Pirie or Port Augusta because we have all these mining opportunities, so let us have a look at training people in our region," he said. Mr Brock said tourism has a lot of untapped potential in the region, which could create a lot of jobs. "The opportunity is here now, the borders are open, the international borders are starting to open, but we have to start pushing our communities out there and being very vocal about what we have to offer," he said. "It does not have to be all Southern Flinders Ranges, it could be our connection to the Copper Coast, the Clare Valley, and make it so we are able to accommodate those people and have special events to keep people here for more than one night." Greens candidate Beth Leese said investing in education and training facilities is one way to address long-term unemployment in the electorate. "Other ways include investing in the health and wellbeing of the community, public transport, and housing to ensure that people are healthy and in a good place to undertake either work or further education," she said. Ms Leese said the Greens are planning to revamp community housing to take some pressure off people needing a home in the area. "The Greens have a plan to bring back the South Australian Housing Trust and build 40,000 public homes across the state to ensure that everyone has access to affordable housing that meets their needs. There needs to be a variety of housing options available for those who wish to buy, rent, or build and support available for those who may be struggling to find housing," she said. She said hidden gems in the electorate could build tourism in the region, leading to more jobs. "Greater support is needed to maintain and improve the existing attractions but also further grants are needed to attract people into the area," she said. "Investing in health, education, transport, and housing will all play a part in attracting people to the region."

