The Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) has announced the first step in its plan to bring more comprehensive medical coverage to remote and regional South Australia. The RFDS has purchased land on Mackay Street in the heart of Port Augusta with plans to build a first-class medical facility to provide the region with access to GPs and allied health services. According to RFDS Central Operations chair Peter de Cure, the RFDS Integrated Primary Health Centre will initially look to provide better access to healthcare for more than 1600 isolated patients from the Far North and West regions in the state. He said Port Augusta is the gateway to the outback and existing RFDS infrastructure makes it an ideal location for such a facility. "It is a central hub for the RFDS in South Australia, we operate out of the Port Augusta Airport and we are finding increasing demand for services to be provided through our Port Augusta base facility," he said. "That has led us to the point, combined with the Port Augusta community and the health services community in Port Augusta, who are under pressure to provide services, to the concept of building a fully integrated primary healthcare facility that will offer GP practice services and allied health services to the people of the region. "We envisage that, once built, this facility will provide services to about 1600 patients in the first couple of years while we are focusing on our patients from the regions and we will build up to providing services to 25,000 patients a year." Mr de Cure said RFDS looks forward to working with the local health network and GPs, with a training centre being including in the plans for the facility. "A big part of attracting a workforce to a place like Port Augusta is being able to provide the appropriate working conditions and training conditions," he said. "In any part of medical practice or allied health pracitice, being up to date on the latest technology and techniques and treatment plans is critical. "For doctors and health practitioners to work in more remote areas, they need to be connected both interpersonally and with their peers interstate, so we will have appropriate facilities here for training, including video conferencing. "What we are about is making sure that the people in remote and rural Australia have the best services we can provide and good working conditions is a really strong part of that." Health Minister Stephen Wade said he believes the facility will be a boon for the state's remote areas. "It will be a huge boon for the RFDS clients who are cared for in the far north of the state, the remote regions of the state, to be able to come into a base and get both GP services and allied health services in the one site," he said. "It will also be great for the Port Augusta community itself. "Port Augusta does not have as many GPs as it needs, so to have the RFDS establishing this clinic here I think is a really opportunity to help to meet the needs of the Port Augusta community." The project has received early support from Council, the community and health partners, but the RFDS is still seeking additional funding partners. The RFDS hopes to begin construction on the facility by the end of the year.

