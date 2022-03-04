news, local-news,

After many long days of trails, Port Augusta's Sophie Warren received the news on Tuesday, March 1 that she had been selected for the Adelaide Thunderbirds Talent Academy. Initially 247 players from across the State trialed for a position with only 80 athletes aged between 14-16 years old being selected. Sophie has been playing netball from a young age and plays all positions, but when trialing selected wing defence and goal defence as her preferred positions. "I am hoping to develop my game through the academy so I can become a better netballer," she said. Sophie is currently in Year 9 at school and said her favourite Adelaide Thunderbirds player is Georgie Horjus, who is from Kangaroo Island. The Adelaide Thunderbirds Talent Academy is designed to allow talent-identified athletes and coaches to better connect with the Thunderbirds, and will consist of five trainings throughout the year with two being held at the Netball SA Stadium. Four of South Australia's most experienced coaches will lead the Talent Academy, with Brian Lines, Kirsty Leonard-Down, Lee-Anne Cummins and Judy Greenwood on board. Netball SA CEO Bronwyn Klei said the Adelaide Thunderbirds Talent Academy was an exciting development, built around connecting aspiring South Australian netballers with their local role models. "In South Australia, we've long had a strong, successful elite pathway - we're currently the national champions at 15U, 17U and 19U level - but to stay ahead we have to keep innovating, and we believe this new structure will take what's good and make it even better," Ms Klei said. "By reinventing the program to better connect with the Adelaide Thunderbirds, we're giving our athletes, coaches and umpires a stronger link to the best netball competition in the world, Suncorp Super Netball. "We're also thrilled to have the wealth of knowledge that our coaching staff bring to this program and have full confidence in their ability to prepare our future netball stars for the elite level." Players who are successful in making the academy program progress automatically to phase two of under 17 state trials. Sophie was the only athlete from Port Augusta to get selected for the Academy.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158749999/5cc692af-34ab-404b-bf9c-f511fd78cc8d.JPG/r2_56_931_581_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Port Augusta local Sophie Warren is one of 80 athletes selected for the Adelaide Thunderbirds Talent Academy Annabel Francis