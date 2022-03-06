Boredom buster: How to make a family beach day even better

This is branded content.



There's nothing better than a relaxing day at the beach, the sound of the waves crashing into the shore, sand squished between your toes, the feeling of the sun gently hitting your back, what could be better than that?



Chucking kids into the mix suddenly brings a whole new meaning to the words beach day.



Here's how to boredom bust your day, keep the kids entertained, whilst still ensuring you get the best of the beach too.

Be sure to bring entertainment

Once the excitement of the water wears thin and the sun starts to feel a little brighter than you would like, it's time to crack out the beach games.



This is an ideal way to keep your kids entertained and occupied as you can choose to join in or leave them to the fun.



For some low maintenance amusement, pack a frisbee or a flying ring and send your children running into the waves with hours of easy fun.



Or, if you want to join in the festivities, grab a beach volleyball and create a makeshift volleyball tournament; it could be mum and dad against the kids, or maybe a parent split for each side.



Regardless, uncover that competitive side and send that serve to the other side of the net, losers buy the ice cream.

Get in early

One far too easy way to put a damper on your day is to get to the beach and find it jampacked with other people's towels, umbrellas and bags, with not a clear spot in sight.



It becomes the hunt for a spare spot of sand, and by the time you spot it, the suns on its way down, the wind has picked up and you've got limited time to eat the sandwiches you've packed because they've been in the bottom of your beach bag for a few hours now.



There's an easy way to remedy this issue, make sure you preplan your journey and get there early.



This way you get to pick your prime position; front and centre near the shops? Or perhaps huddled over in a shadier spot away from the hustle and bustle of other families.



Not only will you get an optimum position but now you can spend more time enjoying the day you and your family deserve.



Lay down those towels, soak up that sun and settle in for the best of the beach.



Snack proof your day

There is nothing worse than a grumpy child, actually maybe a grumpy adult. The mix of inescapable sun and swallowing a little too much salt water can lead to one or two tantrums.



There's one fail-safe way to avoid bad moods and outbursts, bring an abundance of snacks. The perfect food equation is something healthy, something substantial and something a little more fun.



Opt for a box of vibrant raspberries for your fun in the sun snack, these fibre filled goodies will keep you and your kids feeling fuller for longer and as a bonus, they are just so delicious.



Following this, to keep at bay a bad case of overtired outbursts, pack a lunch that will fill the family up.



A great beach appropriate meal is a wrap. You can tailor the fillings to your specific wants and needs and the wrap will keep the sand out in the way that a sandwich won't.



After all, nobody wants a sandy sandwich.



Finally, it's time to treat yourself. Bring with you a few slices of a brownie, these bad boys won't melt in the sun and will satisfy your need for something sweet.



As a bonus, to keep all your sustenance beach-proof, invest in a good cooler. This will keep the sun and sand out and seal your snacks in freshness.



Stay sun smart and safe

Staying diligent about the hot sun may seem like a given, but once you're out and amongst the excitement, it can be easy to get swept up and forget about those damaging UV rays.



On a solo trip to the beach, you can berate yourself for that reapplication misjudgement that resulted in a burn.



But, when your children are involved it becomes more than just a silly mistake.



A kid's primary thought at the beach is not about being sun smart so make sure that you reapply their sunscreen, pop on that cute bucket hat bought just for the occasion, and enforce a rash vest to prevent nasty burns, as well as other dangers like sunstroke.



When packing for your day out, remember to bring a beach umbrella with you.



A little bit of sun may feel nice initially but everybody needs a break and having some shade to cool down under will prevent you from overheating because one surefire way to ruin your day out is by ending it at the hospital.



So slip, slop, slap and pop that hat back on, now you can stay by the waves for even longer and enjoy that sea breeze, safe in the knowledge that you and your family are having fun whilst staying protected.



There is nothing quite like a trip to the beach.



That saltwater soothes the skin and the feeling of a gentle sea breeze is the perfect partner whilst you sit under your umbrella and devour that book you've been dying to read.



So with a few extra games, ample snacks and a great hat to keep you covered, you're sure to have the best day.



One thing is for certain, the kids will be sleeping in the car on the way home.