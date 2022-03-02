Ministers visit new ambulance station site

news, local-news,

Health Minister Stephen Wade and Deputy Premier and Member for Stuart Dan van Holst Pellekaan visited the site of the new $4.3 million Port Augusta ambulance station last Wednesday, March 2. The new station will be built on Flinders Street and comes as part of the State Government's plans to further invest in regional health. The tender request on the site was recently finished and Mr van Holst Pellekaan said it was great news for locals to see the work on the station progressing. "The Marshall Liberal Government has a clear focus on providing better healthcare, closer to home, for the residents of Port Augusta and surrounding region," he said. "This new $4.3 million ambulance station will help us deliver on that commitment. "Port Augusta is an important site for the SA Ambulance Service, sitting at the intersection of major transport corridors, including the Stuart, Eyre and Augusta highways, and the Flinders Ranges Way." He said the current station is over 50 years old and is no longer fit for purpose for our ambulance service. "As the fifth most populous city in South Australia, it is crucial that Port Augusta has an ambulance station that can meet the community's needs, both now and well into the future. "We are pleased to be delivering on this." The State Government is expected to announce the successful tenderer for the ambulance station's construction soon. Port Augusta Mayor Brett Benbow said the new project is showing important growth for healthcare in Port Augusta. "It has been a long time coming considering what we have had up the top of Elizabeth Terrace here at the hospital with a small office building and a couple of small ambulance bays," he said. "I think it is good to see the people in the government are recognising the importance of where Port Augusta is situated and what the advantages are of having a modernised and professional team and increasing numbers in our area." Mr Benbow said a new ambulance station goes hand-in-hand with the Royal Flying Doctor Service's announcement of a new facility in the heart of Port Augusta. "If you look at the initiative of not only the ambulance station being placed where it is, but also the announcement by the Royal Flying Doctor Service where they are going to build their area just off the highway to encourage medical practitioners to study," he said. "Also the ARMA group that have been lobbying for some time are going to start a pilot program for eight years for medical students into the future. "It is showing Port Augusta is the right place to be for these people to get a variety of medical experiences."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/97aedb37-acd0-41d7-aae8-b47d71541aeb_rotated_90.JPG/r203_1192_2848_2686_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg