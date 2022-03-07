news, local-news,

Labor has announced plans to reintroduce the Safe City program in Port Augusta if it wins the upcoming election, taking the burden off of ratepayers. Member for Giles Eddie Hughes said the program had a positive impact by all accounts and had been funded by ratepayers since its start in 2008. "It is not acceptable that Port Augusta ratepayers and the Council were expected to fund a program that was about community safety - that should be a state responsibility," he said. "The Safe City program carried out a number of functions and the loss of those functions has had a negative impact. "The reintroduction of the Safe City program is especially needed given the profound level of anti-social behaviour in Port Augusta - it is not a fix, but it will be a practical help in cooperation with the police and others." Mr Hughes said his street corner meetings and interactions with businesses and residents highlighted the issue of anti-social behaviour again and again. "No community should have to put up with what is now happening and the impact it is having on residents and visitors," he said. "The state government needs to be far more actively engaged and work with the Council and the broad community in identifying what can be done and what resources are needed to get it done - the Port Augusta community should not be expected to shoulder the burden of behaviour that is beyond its control. "This is the second summer of a disturbingly high level of anti-social behaviour and action is needed to ensure there is not going to be a repeat next summer." Port Augusta Mayor Brett Benbow said he welcomes the announcement as Council will not be operating a Safe City program any further. "I think it is a fantastic announcement that they are willing to fund an area that has been disputed by government for some time that it was not their responsibility," he said. "We are happy to facilitate or advocate for it to occur, but the issues are state and SAPOL issues and they need to be managed by the appropriate people. "I am very grateful for the fact that funding has been announced to get that to happen." He said he hopes the current government will also announce plans to fund a Safe City program, but he will not be pushing them to make an announcement. "I think it is up to the government to realise themselves the importance of what has been announced by another part of the government," he said. "I would expect the Deputy Premier or the Premier to make an announcement off their own bat, understanding how important this is."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/4375da28-218d-434b-9aeb-a349e9164243.jpg/r0_51_329_237_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg