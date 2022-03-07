Make your vote count

news, local-news,

We spoke to the Stuart candidates to find out their plans for the area's infrastructure needs. Beth Leese, Greens Greens candidate Beth Leese said it is vital to have good road infrastructure in rural and regional areas. "This applies to upgrades to major highways, but also to roads within townships and the dirt roads," she said. "The Greens believe that having safe roads that are regularly maintained and upgraded is a key building block for keeping South Australians safe on our roads." Ms Leese said her party will work with whoever forms government to upgrade port and rail infrastructure in Stuart. "These services are important, not only for transporting vital resources into communities, but also for transporting grain and other produce out of them and across the state for export," she said. "It is vital that these services are maintained and upgraded so these communities are not left behind." Ms Leese said that more needs to be done to address mobile blackspots in the state. "It is shameful that there are still mobile blackspots within South Australia," she said. "We know how important having access to mobile phone service is to our lives. "Having access to the many benefits that having mobile service can bring should not depend on your postcode. "The Greens will work with whoever is in Government and push them to address mobile blackspots as soon as possible." Dan van Holst Pellekaan, Liberal Current Member for Stuart Dan van Holst Pellekaan said the state government has been delivering a $14 billion infrastructure program. "We are addressing the road maintenance backlog left by our predecessors and there are more country and outback roads being upgraded now than ever before," he said. "People throughout the Upper Spencer Gulf and North of SA are benefiting from new overtaking lanes, shoulder widening, guardrails and re-surfacing on the Horrocks, Barrier, Eyre and Augusta highways. "In addition, the Port Wakefield overpass, duplicating Port Wakefield to Lochiel and designing the duplication from Crystal Brook are all well underway. Everyone in Stuart benefits from the work we are doing. "Local councils also know they can apply for state and federal funding to help with council-specific responsibilities within their areas." He said we have seen more new mobile phone towers filling black spots in the past four years than ever before and there are a more to come. "Productive infrastructure delivery which enables development, efficiency and jobs growth is a core priority of our government and we are getting on and delivering it," he said. Andrew Wright, Labor Labor candidate Andrew Wright said his party will continue working to improve vital infrastructure. "The Labor Party is committed to road safety in the regions generally and would work with whatever federal government is in power to continue with the allocation of funds," he said. "Labor supports the continued duplication of the Augusta Highway, particularly in regards to starting works from Crystal Brook to Port Pirie to meet community needs. "The Horrocks Highway is something Labor is committing to, accepting that it is a necessary route for farmers, local business owners and locals in general. "The idea there is to not only provide a safe route for those people in the region, but also to encourage tourism." Mr Wright said Labor wants to work with regional councils to address any road issues locally. "What Labor is going to commit to is essentially further support for any works that need to be done, either immediately as a result of a safety issue or, looking forward, they are willing to consider each project and fix it," he said. "I do know there is an agreement that roads will be upgraded with close consultation with local councils and they will then be done on an as needs basis." He said Labor is looking to reverse the privatisation of the rail network. "Labor has made a policy to say that they will try to make rail government-owned again, starting in and around Adelaide with the rail network and trams which were privatised by the Liberals," he said. Geoff Brock, Independent Independent Member for Frome and Stuart candidate Geoff Brock said the Wakefield to Port Augusta highway duplication project has always been a high priority. "I have been fighting for that for years and it is great to see the plans or the budget for it signed for Crystal Brook to Port Pirie," he said. Mr Brock said the project needs to be given more attention to get the inconveniences out of the way as soon as possible. "Let us do it in a far better, more organised manner because it seems to be ad hoc at the moment," he said. He also said there are a lot of roads throughout the region with potholes in them that need to be addressed. "The issue there is there are no supervisory department people in the region anymore to monitor this, whereas before you had the Department of Transport out there able to monitor these things," he said. Mr Brock added that he would like to see passenger rail services bought back to the region. "One of the things that we should be doing and I am still working with these people who have far more expertise than me. We need to look at re-establishing passenger rail services in regional South Australia," he said. "To get on passenger trains out this way, you have to go to Adelaide, you can not get on or off at Port Augusta. "We need to look at innovative ways of reintroducing the rail passenger services."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/0ddfb3cb-1506-4c20-af3d-737810b2d513.jpg/r62_130_3110_1852_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg