Election race's late entry

One Nation has thrown its hat into the ring, announcing David Stone as its candidate for Stuart in the upcoming March 19 election. Mr Stone has been a truck driver for more than 30 years and said he is looking to open up regional South Australia for tourism and development. "On my trips across the country, I see a lot of neglect of regional and remote areas," he said. "The Outback is unique, and tourists want to see it. "We need to open it up and we need infrastructure in place - not just safe all-weather roads, but health and emergency services, too." Mr Stone said he has chosen to run for One Nation as he wants to be a different kind of politician and he believes the party represents people feeling "disenfranchised by politics-as-usual". "I am tired of career politicians not listening to the people," he said. "One Nation puts Australia and Australians first while the major parties just sell us out. "I want our children to have a country they can call their own." He said he will focus on trade market access for primary producers in the electorate and extending leases for pastoralists. "We have some great farmers in Stuart," he said. "They deserve trade agreements which cannot be weaponised against them as China has done. "We need to diversify export markets for South Australian primary producers. "Our farmers are also good land managers and this needs to be recognised with extended leases that are not tied up in so much red and green tape. I will push for more regional health services, including mental and preventative health."

