Australia Post visited Port Augusta West Primary School students to introduce them to Moli det Bigibigi, a bilingual story in both English and Kriol written by Binjari woman Karen Manbulloo. The story, which translates to Molly the Pig, was read to Reception to Year 2 students as part of Australia Post's ongoing partnership with the Indigenous Literacy Foundation with the aim of introducing young students to Kriol, Australia's most widely-spoken Indigenous language. Local post office worker Naomi Eisen volunteered to visit the school and read to the children, and she said it was incredibly important to connect with the community to highlight the value of Indigenous stories. "We have been doing stuff with the ILF for a while now, but I do not think it is super well known," she said. "So when things like this happen, it does get more awareness in the community, which is good. "The children seemed to enjoy the story too." Ms Eisen said she was a little bit nervous before reading to the children, but they were well-behaved and attentive. Australia Post head of community Nicky Tracey said literacy is one of the organisation's key priorities. "These postie visits to schools during March, helps to raise awareness of ILF's wonderful work and encourage Australians of all ages to engage with Indigenous language and culture," she said. "Books help us understand the world around us and sharing stories by Indigenous authors in schools offers an accessible way to build cross cultural understanding among young children, contributing to a more inclusive and diverse society. "We know literacy makes a huge difference in peoples' lives and can open up a world of possibility, so it is incredibly rewarding to think that our efforts to raise awareness of the ILF's work will benefit the broader community." Ms Tracey said the partnership with ILF helps to deliver books to remote communities and, since 2020, has seen more than 190,000 books delivered to more than 325 communities in Australia. She said she hopes the school visits will help inspire a love of reading and storytelling in the students alongside building stronger connections within communities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/451cfdea-550b-4898-ba87-17a37573c63b.JPG/r0_321_4288_2744_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg