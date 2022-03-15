news, local-news,

The weekly Port Augusta parkrun has been operating since June 2018, and shares a birthday with the 'Pichi Richi Marathon'. John Bethell and Tiffany Duncan bought the global event to Port Augusta to build upon physical, social and mental wellbeing, and to strengthen the community. "The event is not designed for super athletes who want to sprint through it in 18 minutes," "Obviously they are welcome, but what I like about park run is that it is inclusive and helps people move around more than they usually would. 'It is a good community building event which started because we saw the need and potential in Port Augusta." Running is more popular than ever with COVID restrictions preventing people from using the gym. According to Strava's 2020 Year in Sport report, 55 per cent of runners on the exercise-tracking app achieved new personal records for their running times. The Port Augusta parkrun takes place weekly at 8am on a Saturday and is held at Young Street, (underneath the Joy Baluch AM Bridge) Port Augusta, SA 5700. So far there has been 149 events, 1.169 finishers and 143 volunteers involved. To get involved all you need to do is register online and bring your barcode with you so you can receive your time. John's advice to those who are interested is to come out and enjoy the welcoming environment

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158749999/7116daf5-872b-4a0c-acec-730758e10e84.JPG/r0_50_968_597_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg