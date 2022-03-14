Child protection 'everyone's business', says social worker

news, local-news,

Social work is a career that comes with many emotions, but for Department of Child Protection (DCP) Port Augusta social worker Larry Kim, it is an incredibly rewarding experience. Mr Kim, originally from South Korea, decided to leave his job drafting contracts for international clients and follow his dream of making a positive difference in the world. While he originally wanted to join Greenpeace to make that difference, Mr Kim discovered social work and embarked on studies in Adelaide where he found a passion for helping give a voice to disadvantaged children. Since completing his degree, he has been living and working in Port Augusta for about a year and is trying to spread the message that child protection is everyone's business. "It is hard and people have different opinions about those who work in DCP, but whatever we do, our focus is the children's safety," Mr Kim said. "At the end of the day, social workers are here to create changes, trying to advocate for those who are disadvantaged; that is a fundamental belief I want to pursue and that is why DCP is the ideal department to work in. "I think child protection is not just for DCP staff, I think it is for every one of us." Mr Kim said there was a misconception that DCP staff just took children from their parents, despite removal being one of their last resorts. "Every kid has different needs, they are in a different situation, needing different levels of support," he said. "We do a lot of stuff before the removal, because removal is the last resort and we do not want to do it." He said social work was especially important in regional communities as it was possible to make more meaningful differences, which is one of the reasons why he chose to start his career in Port Augusta. "As I got into a social work degree, I started to realise change will not happen unless you make a small step forward and the only thing I could think of was to work with children, especially the most vulnerable people," he said. "I used to study in Adelaide, but that is a big city so you have more support, but as you know in the countryside you do not get to have those systems out here, so what I can do is I can be myself, I can go there and help the children who really need people so I can make some changes. "Every small step forward every day is very rewarding for me. "I am very happy when I see many of my kids feeling happy and supported." While there are many emotional challenges that come with the work, Mr Kim said it is all worth it to see the children happy and thriving when someone takes the time to listen and work with them.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/b8dafae0-ca9b-483c-8c0a-23584efdf289.JPG/r1372_624_3411_1776_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg