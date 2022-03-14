news, local-news,

Deputy Premier and Member for Stuart Dan van Holst Pellekaan last week penned a letter to Port Augusta City Council offering a plan to fund the Safe City Program to tackle anti-social behaviour. In the letter, Mr van Holst Pellekaan stated he has publicly said "many times" that Council could work with the State and Federal Governments to each fund a third of the cost required to run the program. "I said that I could secure the one third share from the State Government and that I was optimistic that the Federal Government would provide its one third share," he said. "Unfortunately, the proposal did not gain any traction in these meetings or afterwards. "While I've not seen the minutes from last Tuesday night's Council meeting, I'm told that you said you were not aware of or didn't remember the proposal and that CEO, John Banks said he was aware but that it had only been a verbal proposal and not followed up with a formal offer. "My proposal discussed with you and councillors in 2019 and 2020 still stands." Port Augusta Mayor Brett Benbow said he was dumbfounded and disappointed that this letter was sent to him late on Thursday, March 10 only to be publicly released early the next morning before he or Council had a chance to respond. He said he is preparing a response that will be much more than an A4 sheet of paper. "We will respond to the letter, but it will not be an A4 sheet of paper, it will be an in-depth response of what we have been doing since 2020 and continue to try to do," he said. "There is no guarantee from the federal government that there will be any matching of that funding. "The thing with City Safe is Council should not be running the program. "This funding should be going to the people that can fix this problem." Mr Benbow said he does not want to get into any sort of political war over this letter. "People can offer whatever money they want, but we need the problem fixed," he said. "I am not concerned about tit-for-tat, honestly, I want Port Augusta to get back where it was and what it deserves because this community deserves better." In early March, Member for Giles Eddie Hughes announced Labor will fund the Safe City program if it forms government after the election this weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/05c9eeaa-1a58-46c1-b15a-867d7e55fdac.JPG/r1334_264_4288_1933_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The Deputy Premier has written to Port Augusta City Council with a plan for the Safe City program Aidan Curtis