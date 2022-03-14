news, local-news,

Port Augusta Mayor Brett Benbow has voiced his frustrations on the ongoing issue of anti-social behaviour in Port Augusta and has asked for more support from the community. Mr Benbow said people are consistently complaining about council not addressing the problem, but do not seem to realise how much effort is actually going into it. "We have an anti-social behaviour problem here, not so much a loitering problem and so forth, we have people being harassed in public, we have drunkenness in the streets, and alcohol being consumed outside the limit," he said. "We have been working hard on this and we are not getting too far, and it is impacting on our community. "I am sick and tired of council getting push back and blame for this, we have tried and we continue to try." Mr Benbow said despite all the effort council puts in, there is only so much they can do as a lot of what can be done is out of their hands. "The thing with City Safe is council should not be running the program. "People have had a crack at us about Bylaw Three, but that does not give us authorisation to arrest and move people on. "I just want the problem fixed for my city, and I want people to back council, not bag council; work with us, not against us, and assist us in fixing this problem. "If you feel frustration, you are dead right. "We have been working hard on this and we are not getting too far, and it is impacting on our community." He said a focus should be on looking after the people on the streets as that may help to reduce anti-social behaviour. "I started this conversation back in 2020 of homeless people not being looked after and their children, therefore, not being looked after," he said. "Who is looking after these people that are out there? "I think if that can be looked at, we can help people change their attitude and we can start to amend this problem."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/a8ce8a71-ab70-47f9-85eb-f5d39a6a369e.JPG/r2430_427_4288_1477_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg