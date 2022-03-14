news, local-news,

A call for Aboriginal police officers in Port Augusta, has been partly backed by Port Augusta Mayor Brett Benbow. His stance comes at the same time as Deputy Premier and Stuart candidate Dan van Holst Pellekaan again offered $300,000 in government funds toward reinstating the City Safe program against anti-social behaviour. This was Mr van Holst Pellekaan's response to the proposal for Aboriginal police officers to be appointed to handle the problem. Mr Benbow and Stuart candidate and Independent Frome MP Geoff Brock appreciated political party SA-BEST's proposal to tackle anti-social behaviour in Port Augusta, but believe local knowledge is key. The party has called for a special police unit to tackle what is says is spiralling anti-social behaviour. Upper House MP with SA-BEST Frank Pangallo wrote to Police Commissioner Grant Stevens asking for a special police unit comprising indigenous sworn police officers and indigenous community constables. Mr Pangallo and his colleague, candidate for Stuart Tom Antonio, were due to meet police in Port Augusta on Thursday to discuss the proposal. "There are obviously a number of significant and complex cultural issues involved, but the community of about 14,000 people has a right to feel safe in their own community," Mr Pangallo said. Mr Bentbow said any attempt is good and he will support anything that may resolve the issue. But he does not believe a committee operating in Adelaide will be effective. "Local knowledge is the key to everything, including the local Aboriginal groups," he said. "It should be run and funded by local agencies that support those struggling with drugs, alcohol and homelessness. "Within those groups, if it is coordinated properly, then, yes, I think it will be effective." He said he wants the issue tackled before there are more arrests, as that is not the answer. Mr Brock agreed with his comments and said residents need to understand the roles and responsibilities of the local government agencies in the town. "My philosophy is that if you are going to see something you should go to the area and look at it first-hand, get the feel and talk to the people," he said. "The proposal has merit, but at the same time we need to get all of the issues and all the discussions back to the locals." Mr Pangallo said that if SA-BEST won the balance-of-power in the Legislative Council after the election, it would mandate for the special unit to be assigned to Port Augusta urgently.

