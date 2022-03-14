news, local-news,

A call for Aboriginal police officers to be stationed in Port Augusta has had a cautious reaction from the town's Mayor, Brett Benbow. Mr Benbow and Stuart candidate and Independent Frome MP Geoff Brock both appreciated political party SA-BEST's proposal, but believe local knowledge is key. The party has called for the special Aboriginal police unit to tackle what it says is spiralling anti-social behaviour. Mr Benbow responded by saying any attempt was good and he would support anything that may resolve the issue. But he did not believe a committee operating in Adelaide would be effective. Deputy Premier and Stuart candidate Dan van Holst Pellekaan's response to the proposal was to again offer $300,000 in government funds toward reinstating the City Safe program against anti-social behaviour in the town. In support of the plan, SA-BEST Upper House MP Frank Pangallo wrote to Police Commissioner Grant Stevens asking for a unit comprising of indigenous sworn police officers and community constables. Mr Pangallo and candidate for Giles Tom Antonio were due to meet police in Port Augusta on Thursday to discuss the proposal. "There are obviously a number of significant and complex cultural issues involved, but the community of about 14,000 people has a right to feel safe in their own community," Mr Pangallo said. But Mr Benbow said local knowledge "is the key to everything, including the local Aboriginal groups". "It should be run and funded by local agencies that support those struggling with drugs, alcohol and homelessness," he said. Within those groups, if it is coordinated properly, then, yes, I think it will be effective." Mr Benbow said he wane the issue tackled before there were more arrests, as that was not the answer. Mr Brock said residents needed to understand the roles and responsibilities of the local government agencies in the town. "My philosophy is that if you are going to see something you should go to the area and look at it first-hand, get the feel and talk to the people," he said. "The proposal has merit, but at the same time we need to get all of the issues and all the discussions back to the locals." Mr Pangallo said that if SA-BEST won the balance-of-power in the Legislative Council after the election, it would mandate for the unit to be assigned urgently.

