Misfits, Red in nail-biting finish

Round seven of the Port Augusta Eightball Association competition took place on Tuesday, March 8, with some interesting results. RSL Dynamite and PABC Shooters had good wins over their opponents, while RSL Misfits and Central Red had a good battle all night with the result going down to the wire. This match was between the first and second teams in the competition, both undefeated for the season. It proved to be an anticlimax though, as the Dynamite team proved to be far too consistent for their opposition. All four players contributed to the Dynamite success, with Rob Duke winning his four frames, Brenton Schulz won three from four, while Rob Genahl and Clay Weidenbach each won two frames. Anthony Grantham with three and John Martin with two from four respectively, were the only contributors for Swamp Donkeys. The two teams entered this match with neither having a win for the season, and the final result went down to the last frame. Needing to win that frame to draw the match was something that the Red team were unable to achieve and Misfits won by the narrowest of margins. Best players for the winners were Angus Grantham and Terry McKenzie, unbeaten with three and two wins respectively and Daniel Quigley with two from three attempts. The Red team was best served by Dani Grantham who won three of her four matches and Kelvyn Rigden with two from three. Despite tying the second set at two frames apiece, Woftam were outclassed by Shooters who won each of the other three sets by three frames to one. James Little was again outstanding, winning his four frames for Shooters. Mick Freeman was also unbeaten in his three frames, while Rebekah Grimes won two from three attempts for a win. Best players for Woftam were Bradley Cox and the evergreen Dick Elliot who won two of their four frames.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/beb16f39-c1d6-4804-a1e0-a5f19d99b304.JPG/r74_140_620_448_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg