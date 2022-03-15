news, local-news,

The Arid Lands Botanic Garden is set to receive a financial boost of $3 million if the South Australian Liberal Party is returned to government after this week's election. There will be no targeted purpose for the funding, with the promised expenditure to be used where the Friends Trust deems it would best spent to enhance the garden. At an announcement at the gardens on Tuesday, March 15, Deputy Premier and Member for Stuart Dan van Holst Pellekaan said the Marshall Government would entrust the Friends of the Australian Arid Lands Botanic Garden Donation Trust with the donation for upgrades to the garden. He said funds would help enhance the display of the region's flora and fauna. "The garden is a wonderful tourist attraction for Port Augusta and this upgrade will attract even more people to our town, spending their money in the local shops and generating local jobs." Mr van Holst Pellekaan said the Port Augusta council had previously asked the Marshall Government for help cover operating losses, with his decision of promised funding to be invested in the areas of need in the garden. "Our approach will relieve Port Augusta ratepayers of the burden of the council's operating losses while simultaneously ensuring the money goes to the garden," he said. "We have also agreed to evaluate with the Friends group and council whether (the garden) would benefit from joining others in the State Government's network of botanic gardens."

Liberals promise funding for arid gardens