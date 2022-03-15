news, local-news,

Deputy Premier Dan van Holst Pellekaan was urged by the Labor Party to "explain himself amid revelations he sent a text message to a female assault victim urging them to 'spare a thought' for their perpetrator". The party said the SA Metropolitan Fire Service Disciplinary Committee had found a senior Port Augusta firefighter behaved in an "intimidating manner" when he grabbed the back of the victim's neck and pushed her head towards the ground in a shed at the fire station. Mr van Holst Pellekaan responded by saying: "I reached out in support of a constituent during a very difficult time for her. In no way do I condone that type of behaviour." Deputy Labor leader Susan Close said the incident showed lack of judgement by Mr van Holst Pellekaan. "A victim in such a case should never be asked to consider their perpetrator," she said.

Deputy Premier under fire over text message relating to former Port Augusta fire-fighter