The mayors of Spencer Gulf Cities (SGC) released the results of their housing survey, identifying some of the major issues our area is seeing when it comes to liveability. According to SGC, the main purpose of the survey was to address the urgent need for residential accommodation for both temporary and permanent workers in the region, which it said is inhibiting vital economic growth. SGC also highlighted a target population growth of nine per cent over the next 10 years, making liveability and residential availability all the more important for the region. Some of the major issues highlighted in the survey were the lack of available rental accommodation, wait times for building new houses, builders being unable to source materials to build community housing, and workers on major projects occupying up to 98 per cent of tourism accommodation due to having nowhere else to stay. Port Augusta Mayor Brett Benbow said he wants people to be able to drive through the streets and see "respectable" housing that makes new people in the area actually want to live in the city. "From what we are hearing and what we are looking at with the mining sector and so forth, there are opportunities up in the Spencer Gulf, so we need to make sure these people can come get housed," he said. "We are looking at the RFDS with their medical professional training starting here, we have got the new ambulance station being built, which I would assume would create more employment for those people, so these people need opportunities to have residential areas to live in and become a part of our community. "We want to work with government to try to get a good result for everybody and utilise the land that is available the best we can to suit purpose." Port Pirie Mayor and SGC chair Leon Stephens councils are keen to partner with government, private and community sectors to try to meet the housing needs in the region. "A key element of our State Election Platform is housing and we are not seeing a great deal of information coming from the candidates and the parties about how they will tackle this issue in our region," he said. "We are pleased that both the Liberal and Labor Parties have recognized the value of meeting with the mayors of the SGC and we intend to make sure that housing continues to be a key issue in our discussions with whoever forms government post the State Election." Deputy Premier and Stuart candidate Dan van Holst Pellekaan said the issue with housing is a "good problem to have". "Unemployment has fallen dramatically in the three Upper Spencer Gulf cities and that is absolutely outstanding, but of course what goes with that, a good problem to have when unemployment is so low is a need to bring in workers from other parts of the state or the nation or potentially overseas to fill those jobs," he said. "It is a challenge to address exactly where those people will live and be housed, but it is a good problem to have, it is a growing pains problem." The full list of survey results from SGC include:

