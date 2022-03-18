news, local-news,

The combination of COVID over the last two years and the major floods in January have seen increased levels of isolation for remote Aboriginal communities in South Australia's APY Lands. According to community leader and SA Young Australian of the Year 2020 Zibeon Fielding, the isolation has been a massive burden on the people living in the APY Lands, but has also had a profound effect on the local youth. "COVID over the past two years certainly has caused some physiological and emotional burden for many people, not just the youth," he said. "There has been an increase in violence and of alcohol being smuggled into the lands. "We've seen disruption in the community and the youth misses out because of those disturbances in the community." As a way to bring some fun to the APY children, Bike SA has announced it will be trying to raise funds and equipment for its Bikes Palya program to give the locals more opportunities to get out and play. Bike SA has partnered with local education organisation Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Education Committee and energy provider Santos to raise $10,000 and bring 100 bikes to APY communities by the start of the term one school holidays. In a statement, Bike SA said the funds will go towards refurbishing and delivering the bikes primarily to the Mimili, Indulkana, Fregon and Ernabella communities. They said they will also be supplying and adapting shipping containers as bike workshops and storage, along with supplying tools, training and staff for ongoing support, education and community-building. Mr Fielding said this program could be what is "at the end of this dark tunnel of COVID" for many in the APY Lands. "For us to move forward, this is the perfect time to help bring the awareness into the community and provide support by putting a plan like this into action now," he said. "We're tackling how to help engage students in school and if we can reward them with bikes and the workshops and learning that comes with them, we can broaden the horizons for these kids in so many ways." Bike SA chief executive Brett Gillett said the work of the Bikes Palya team is among the organisation's proudest achievements and this campaign is only adding to that pride. "If we can hit these targets, those resources will provide meaningful assistance to communities who have been marginalised so much more than most Australians by the COVID pandemic," he said. "But this is just one more step. We have long-term strategic plans to continue and expand the services the Bikes Palya team has been providing since 2005 and with the support at this time of a major company like Santos we are significantly strengthening our capacity to do that." People can support the campaign by donating money or sending BMX and mountain bikes that are 20 inch and above to the Bike SA office in Keswick.

