The new Labor government faces a plea from youth advocates in Port Augusta for more funding for a drop-in centre popular with Aboriginal children. The Port Augusta Youth Centre originally received $420,000 yearly from the then Liberal government, but this was progressively pruned to $210,000. Now they are asking for the Labor Party to reinstate the funding. The centre is recovering after having been closed for three months earlier this year because of the COVID-19 crisis. Attendances are starting to grow again now with about 50 children on the books, but still short of a previous total of up to 150 on Friday and Saturday. Programs at the centre include free "yesterday's" bread provided by Coles supermarket, ham-and-cheese sandwiches on Friday night and literacy and numeracy studies linked to systems used by government. "Can you imagine what would happen if you closed the doors and got them to find something else to do?" said the centre administration officer, James Cargill. He said the centre, in Hobby Street, had been started by two Catholic nuns and an Aboriginal woman 20 years ago "with the idea of having somewhere safe for the kids to go after school until their mothers could pick them up". Mr Cargill, 74, who is a staunch supporter of new Independent Stuart MP Geoff Brock, asked the new member to help with the campaign for more funding. Mr Brock said: "The centre has a history of the youth going there for many years. "Now I am their local member. I couldn't do funding before because I was not their local member. "I will put together some actions and requests and dot-points and apply through the new government to re-establish the funding to where it was before." Mr Cargill said the centre had approached other politicians and industry to help with funding. The centre is in a former bowling club where the green has been grassed for two basketball courts and on one side there is a lawn where children can play football or softball. "We helped 770 families in a nine-month period about 18 months ago," Mr Cargill said while hoping for a return to those days. The Transcontinental is seeking comment from the new government.

