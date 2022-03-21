news, local-news,

Bendleby Ranges has been recognised as one of the best adventure tourism operators in Australia after taking home silver at the Australian Tourism Awards. This award comes after Bendleby won gold in the South Australian Tourism Awards last November. Bendleby Ranges director Kylie Luckraft said they were overjoyed to be recognised in the nationwide awards ceremony. "We are ecstatic and so incredibly proud to be recognised with silver at the Australian Tourism Awards," she said. Charlie Luckraft, the other director, said they appreciated the award all the more after tackling the difficulties of drought and COVID since taking over the business three years ago. "We are very pleased and humbled recipients, thoroughly enjoying the continuation and growth of our family legacy," he said. Tourism Industry Council South Australia (TiCSA) chief executive Shaun de Bruyn congratulated South Australia's award winners. "To see eight medallists, and Beach Huts Middleton as a winner at the national awards truly showcases how amazing our State's offerings are," he said. "Our tourism businesses have had a difficult two years, and this is a testament to their commitment to business and service excellence." Bendleby Ranges is located in the Southern Flinders Ranges and features 15,000 hectares of adventure terrain for four-wheel-drivers, hikers and mountain bikers. The business plans to continue developing its offering in future to make visits even better for adventurers.

