What's happening around Port Augusta

Girl's cricket colour blast Fun and games Friday March 25, Central Oval, 4.30pm-6pm. South Australia Cricket Association is running a session including fun games, a colour run where the girls will wear white clothing and coat each other in washable water colours. Register by visiting www.playcricket.com.au and search for Port Augusta Cricket Association. Practice makes perfect Park run Each Saturday, 8am, meet at Young Street; get fit and make new friends, a 5km run every week. Register before your first run and bring along your printed barcode, so you can get your run time https://www.parkrun.com.au/portaugusta/ Building it Sandcastle Competition Saturday, March 26, Eastside Foreshore, 9am-11.30am, hosted by Rotary Port Augusta; barbecue breakfast available to purchase, all proceeds to the End Polio Now Campaign. BYO tools and be ready for judging at 11am. Trashion fashion Junk to funk Entries open for Curdnatta Art Group's Trasion at the Platform. Turn junk into wearable art with up to $300 in prizes to be won. Submit entries to The Platform Gallery by March 26. SING It Free outdoor cinema The family movie 'Sing' will be screening Saturday, April 9 at 6pm at Central Oval. Food and drinks will be available for purchase on the night. Bring your own picnic rugs or chairs. On the track Port Augusta Country Racing Sunday, May 1, Pt Augusta Racecourse, from 11am; entertainment for the entire family, general admission $10, Concession $5, and under 18 is free. For more information visit https://www.countryracingsa.com.au/racing-club/port-augusta Baked Spud Day Delicious treat Every Monday is Baked Spud Day at The Salvos Hub Port Augusta. Served from 12pm until sold out, get yourself a baked potato with a range of great toppings. Get in quick before they all get eaten. Water colour art Free holiday workshop Council are hosting free art workshops for children aged seven to 12 during the April school holidays. Children will be able to connect with cultures through art and have a blast learning painting skills. April 26, ages seven to nine from 10am to 12pm and ages 10 to 12 from 1pm to 3pm. Book online. EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Got an event you want to let people know about? Send the details to greg.mayfield@austcommunitymedia.com.au

What's happening around Port Augusta