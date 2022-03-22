news, local-news,

The Flinders and Upper North Local Health Network (FUNLHN) has warned the people of Port Augusta not to become complacent when it comes to COVID. FUNLHN executive director nursing and midwifery Angela McLachlan said Port Augusta has seen a significantly high number of cases compared to other regional areas, which makes it doubly important for the community to stay vigilant. "There are a lot of people moving in and out of the Port Augusta community, and that has certainly had a significant impact," she said. "I think it is critically important that the community remain COVID safe particularly as we start to see the easing of some restrictions. "It is really important that the community take some personal responsibility for ensuring not only themselves but those most vulnerable in our community are protected against COVID." Ms McLachlan said FUNLHN is getting back to the basic messaging that people who are unwell should get tested and stay at home. She also said people need to remember basic hygiene by covering their face when coughing or sneezing, washing their hands and using alcohol-based sanitiser, and social distancing whenever possible. "We have been managing COVID for a number of years now," she said. "We do know that people are getting fatigued and indeed some are becoming complacent. "What we do ask is that you do consider those who are medically vulnerable in the community and there are still a portion of the community who will have a significantly poor outcome if they do contract COVID. "I think also, I can not stress enough, particularly with the Omicron variant, the COVID vaccination booster is really critical in preventing severe disease." People are encouraged to get get tested if they are experiencing any symptoms of COVID. Free testing is available at 99 Commercial Road from 8:30am until 9pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157666277/a85a72b6-b5a7-40e9-88a3-e17a89f0ea28.jpg/r0_428_5760_3682_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg